Christmas expected to be difficult for officers but £50,000 cash boost will help, says federation
THIS Christmas will be particularly difficult financially for many officers and their families but there is help out there, Hampshire Police Federation has said.
The cost of living crisis, rising food prices and energy bills, along with poor police pay will make this Christmas a challenging time, said Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield. ‘It’s a really difficult time at the moment. People need to think about their spending: can they come to an agreement with friends and families to spend less on Christmas this year?’ she said.
‘I’ve agreed with some of my friends that we’re not going to do presents this year. You don’t have to buy extortionate amounts of gifts for everyone.
‘If people are worried, then have that conversation with your family and friends. I’m sure they’re all thinking the same thing. You can still have a good Christmas and spend time with loved ones.’
The force Welfare Fund has been boosted by £50,000 to help officers.