Christopher Spybey, 43, denies sexual assault in London Road, Portsmouth

Christopher Spybey, of no fixed address, allegedly molested the woman on October 28 in the city, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Spybey appeared via video link from HMP Lewes, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey t-shirt.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

During the brief two-minute hearing, the 43-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

A two-day trial has now been fixed, due to take place at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 3.