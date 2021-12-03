Christopher Spybey, 43, denies sexual assault in London Road, Portsmouth
A TRIAL date has been fixed for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Portsmouth.
Christopher Spybey, of no fixed address, allegedly molested the woman on October 28 in the city, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.
Spybey appeared via video link from HMP Lewes, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey t-shirt.
During the brief two-minute hearing, the 43-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.
A two-day trial has now been fixed, due to take place at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 3.
Spybey was remanded in custody at HMP Lewes, East Sussex.