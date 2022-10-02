Claims of sexual assault by ex-Hampshire police officer John Apter are referred to Crown Prosecution Service
CLAIMS that a former chairman of the Police Federation committed sexual assaults are being investigated by the Crown Prosecution Service.
John Apter, previously the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, was suspended by both the federation and Hampshire Constabulary last year after accusations of sexual misconduct.
These allegations have been reviewed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has now referred two counts of sexual assault to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
A spokesman for the service said: ‘We completed our investigation in June 2022 into allegations relating to the conduct of a Hampshire Constabulary police officer.
‘We found an indication that the police constable may have committed criminal offences and referred a file of evidence to the CPS to consider two counts of sexual assault.
‘We currently await its decision.’
Mr Apter retired from the force in April this year after more than 30 years of policing.