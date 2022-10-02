News you can trust since 1877
Russia could wage war on the United Kingdom from space, warns head of the armed forces

RUSSIAN forces could take to the stars to wage war on the western world, an armed forces chief has warned.

By David George
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 7:13 am

According to The Telegraph the head of the armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Russia could shift its focus away from traditional warfare and instead disrupt the west both underground and in space.

It comes after President Putin was accused of sabotaging pipelines to leak methane into the Baltic, and in the aftermath of referendums to annexe four regions of Ukraine – believed to be a sham.

Head of the armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, visiting UTC Portsmouth in 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sir Tony said: ‘Russia has the ability to disrupt other areas in addition to what it’s doing in Ukraine, in energy and in these diplomatic battles.

‘It has capabilities in space – we saw an example of that at the tail end of last year, when Russia exploded an object in space which created immense debris.’

The concern from the Royal United Services Institute is that the destruction of satellites could damage things like military GPS systems.

