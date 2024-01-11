Clanfield motorcyclist, 33, killed in crash just before Christmas is named - as Bishop's Waltham driver under investigation
An inquest into the death of Damian Walton, 33, of Downview Way, Clanfield, has now been opened. He died at the scene of a collision with a Ford Ranger on Winchester Road, Bishop’s Waltham, around 7.20am on December 19. The road was closed in both directions with heavy traffic congestion in the area.
A 43-year-old man from Bishop’s Waltham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless and inconsiderate driving. He was released under investigation.
Coroner Rosamond Rhodes-Kemp opened the inquest at Winchester Coroner's Court and said the initial cause of death was due to multiple injuries. The full inquest will take place at Winchester Coroner’s Court on December 11.