Long term heroin and cocaine abuser William Gould, 45, raided four commercial premises in June and July across Havant and Rowlands Castle. It landed the thief a jail term despite his pleas to a judge he had ‘changed’.

Gould’s address was given as Durrants Road, Rowlands Castle, but who Portsmouth Crown Court heard was living in a tent for much of his sojourn to the area. The deviant had fled Liverpool when wanted on recall after finding it ‘destabilising’.

William Gould. Pic Hants police

With no money and in need of a hit, Gould took ‘anything he could get his hands on’ as he broke into places. The first was at the Golden Lion, in Bedhampton Road, Havant, on June 8, during which a safe was stolen.

The next break-in was at Hair Raising, in Portsmouth Road, Horndean, on July 25, where an iPad, three GHD hair straighteners and cash was stolen. The Harvester in Whichers Gate Road, Rowlands Castle, was broken into on July 27, and a charity box containing cash was stolen.

And the Barber on the Green in Durrants Road, Rowlands Castle, was burgled on July 28. An iPad, books, a card payment machine, a camera and cash were stolen in the most productive of Gould’s burglaries with £9,654 taken.

A total of more than £12,000 was stolen during the break-ins, the court heard. Judge Timothy Mousley KC said: ‘When you need money for drugs you go and burgle places.’

Gould’s lawyer Daniel Reilly said he had moved ‘as far away as possible’ from Liverpool to give him a ‘chance of a different cycle’ - and had stayed out of trouble for 17 months. The barrister added: ‘He wants to make a change and has asked for the opportunity to prove himself.’

Gould said he had been let down by probation and the prison service. ‘I’ve done my part but they’ve let me down again,’ he said.

But judge Mousley said: ‘You seem ready to blame anyone else. I cannot accept you are at the point where you have changed your ways.’