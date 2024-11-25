An appeal has been launched for information after a dog was bitten in an incident in the city.

This incident happened in Westfield Road, Portsmouth and, thankfully, the dog bitten was not seriously injured however a police appeal has been launched for information.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

On Facebook Portsmouth Police wrote: “The dog wasn't seriously injured but we want to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anything similar in this area.

“Please call 101 quoting reference 44240494035 if you have any information.”