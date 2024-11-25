Cockerpoo bitten by 'staffy-type' dog in Portsmouth incident - police launch appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 07:26 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 07:26 BST

An appeal has been launched for information after a dog was bitten in an incident in the city.

Police received reports that at approximately 4:20pm on Tuesday, November 12, a cockerpoo was bitten by a ‘staffy-type dog’.

This incident happened in Westfield Road, Portsmouth and, thankfully, the dog bitten was not seriously injured however a police appeal has been launched for information.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

On Facebook Portsmouth Police wrote: “The dog wasn't seriously injured but we want to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anything similar in this area.

“Please call 101 quoting reference 44240494035 if you have any information.”

