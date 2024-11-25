Cockerpoo bitten by 'staffy-type' dog in Portsmouth incident - police launch appeal
An appeal has been launched for information after a dog was bitten in an incident in the city.
Police received reports that at approximately 4:20pm on Tuesday, November 12, a cockerpoo was bitten by a ‘staffy-type dog’.
This incident happened in Westfield Road, Portsmouth and, thankfully, the dog bitten was not seriously injured however a police appeal has been launched for information.
On Facebook Portsmouth Police wrote: “The dog wasn't seriously injured but we want to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anything similar in this area.
“Please call 101 quoting reference 44240494035 if you have any information.”