Police are looking for a man who broke into coffee shop and damaged the interior after stealing staff tips.

Portsmouth Police have issued a CCTV image after Baffled Coffee was infiltrated at 2.55am on October 17. Enquiries are ongoing following the incident in Fawcett Road.

CCTV image of a man breaking into Baffled Coffee in Southsea. | Portsmouth Police

Officers are urging anyone with more information to get in touch with them. A social media statement said £40 was swiped from the tip jar, and parts of the interior were damaged.

“We’re aware the quality of the CCTV image isn’t great, but it might jog your memory if you saw someone wearing this type of clothing in the area at the time,” police added. “We’ve been carrying out various enquiries to establish who the person pictured is, but we’re now releasing this image to assist our investigation.

“If you saw someone wearing this type of clothing in the area or they triggered your doorbell camera it might help us to establish further locations to carry out our enquiries in. Please call 101 quoting 44250471156 or submit information online.”