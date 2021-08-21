Colin Golding, 25, was awaiting sentencing for a series of cash machine thefts and burglaries between April 2019 and January 2020.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal and conspiring to cause explosions relating to cash machines.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have been made aware that his release from prison has been ordered in error.

‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now turning to you for assistance.’

Golding is from Aldershot, but has links to Surrey and the Thames Valley.

He is white, about 5ft 9in, slim and has short dark hair.

Det Insp Steve Court said: ‘We are keen to speak with anyone who has information about Golding's whereabouts.

‘I also want to appeal directly to Colin, he knows he needs to return to prison and is awaiting sentencing. Please get in touch with us directly and hand yourself in.

‘It is important to remind people that anyone found harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to find him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

The cash machine raids include incidents in 2019 at:

- Tesco in Lavender Road, Waterlooville, on August 14

- HSBC, Park Gate, on August 27.

- Co-op store, Stubbington, on September 9.

- Santander, Petersfield, on August 25