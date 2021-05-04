Trainee bricklayer Fabian Silva, 18, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning after he was charged following the incident on Friday at 5.30pm in Arundel Street, Landport.

Police previously said a 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound needing hospital treatment. His injury was not life-threatening, officers said.

In court today, prosecutor Graham Heath said he suffered a ‘very significant wound’.

Police in Slindon Street in Portsmouth city centre after an incident which has seen Arundel Street, Yapton Street and Slindon Street taped off on April 30, 2021.

Today Silva, of Sedgley Close, Somers Town, entered no pleas to charges of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Silva is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 7.

A cordon was in place outside the former U Need Us shop – with access barred in Slindon Street, Yapton Street and Arundel Street as police investigated.

