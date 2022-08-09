The three-year-old was bitten by a Doberman on Botley Drive, Leigh Park, Havant, yesterday evening.
Police received the report of the canine assault at 6.35pm.
The child was hospitalised and remains at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a serious injury dog bite incident, where a child has been left with life changing but not life threatening injuries, have arrested a woman.
‘At around 6.35pm yesterday, we received a report that a 3-year-old girl had been bitten by a dog on Botley Drive, Havant.
‘The girl was taken to the Queen Alexandra hospital for treatment where she remains.
‘The dog, a Doberman, has been seized by police.
‘A 44-year-old woman from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
‘She remains in custody at this time.’