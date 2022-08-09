The three-year-old was bitten by a Doberman on Botley Drive, Leigh Park, Havant, yesterday evening.

Police received the report of the canine assault at 6.35pm.

The little girl was attacked by the Doberman on Botley Drive, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

The child was hospitalised and remains at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a serious injury dog bite incident, where a child has been left with life changing but not life threatening injuries, have arrested a woman.

‘At around 6.35pm yesterday, we received a report that a 3-year-old girl had been bitten by a dog on Botley Drive, Havant.

‘The girl was taken to the Queen Alexandra hospital for treatment where she remains.

‘The dog, a Doberman, has been seized by police.

‘A 44-year-old woman from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.