Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner was given a new vessel by a company after his tender was stolen from a yacht in Endeavor Quay, Gosport, in September. It was adapted to help them with their health conditions, and remains missing.

NOW READ: Tender stolen from yacht moored in Gosport

Gosport Police said it was a great response to their appeal, which is being used to gain vital information about the theft to track the criminal down. The force reported on Facebook: “You may recall an appeal we issued last week for a boat stolen from Endeavour Quay in September.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following the theft of a stolen tender moored to a yacht in Gosport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The owner has health issues, including multiple sclerosis, and the boat had been modified to assist them with their disability. A generous boating company has spotted the appeal and offered to donate a new boat to the victim.”