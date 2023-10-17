News you can trust since 1877
Company donates boat to owner with multiple sclerosis after tender stolen from yacht in Gosport

A victim who had his boat stolen has received a generous donation following a police appeal.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
The owner was given a new vessel by a company after his tender was stolen from a yacht in Endeavor Quay, Gosport, in September. It was adapted to help them with their health conditions, and remains missing.

Gosport Police said it was a great response to their appeal, which is being used to gain vital information about the theft to track the criminal down. The force reported on Facebook: “You may recall an appeal we issued last week for a boat stolen from Endeavour Quay in September.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following the theft of a stolen tender moored to a yacht in Gosport.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following the theft of a stolen tender moored to a yacht in Gosport.
"The owner has health issues, including multiple sclerosis, and the boat had been modified to assist them with their disability. A generous boating company has spotted the appeal and offered to donate a new boat to the victim.”

Anyone with information about the stolen tender, which is still missing, is advised to call 101, quoting 44230388838, or submit a report online.