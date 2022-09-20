Katherine Keeping, 41, was last seen at Lockerley Road at around midday on Monday, September 19.

She is described as white, female, 5ft 4ins to 5ft 5ins, with medium-to-large build and brown shoulder length hair.

Katherine Keeping. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: ‘Together with her family, we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

‘If you think you’ve seen Katherine since she went missing, or think you might know where she is, please call us immediately on 101 quoting 44220382845.’