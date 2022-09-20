News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Concern for 41-year-old woman missing from Havant as police launch appeal for information

POLICE are appealing for help finding a woman missing from Havant.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:30 pm

Katherine Keeping, 41, was last seen at Lockerley Road at around midday on Monday, September 19.

She is described as white, female, 5ft 4ins to 5ft 5ins, with medium-to-large build and brown shoulder length hair.

Read More

Read More
Young men fled after a hit-and-run motorcycle collision in Lake Road, Portsmouth
Katherine Keeping. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: ‘Together with her family, we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

‘If you think you’ve seen Katherine since she went missing, or think you might know where she is, please call us immediately on 101 quoting 44220382845.’

Katherine Keeping. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary