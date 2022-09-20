The incident happened at about 6.15pm on Sunday, September 18, when a BSA motorcycle travelling along Lake Road, Portsmouth, near to Clarendon Street, collided with an off-road Suzuki motorcycle.

The riders of the Suzuki, which was red, white and blue, then ran off.

They are described as white males in their mid to late teens. One was wearing a balaclava and one was wearing a snood.

Police appeal.

The rider of the BSA motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Bursledon, suffered serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward and talk to them about what happened.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Did you witness the collision? Do you think you know who the riders of the Suzuki may be?’