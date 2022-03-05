Police urge Fareham residents to consider their safety tips after a 'pattern of burglaries' in the last three days

Officers have warned of the crimes taking place over the last three days.

On social media, Fareham police said: ‘Upon inspection of the recent crime recordings officers have noticed a pattern of burglaries occurring within west Fareham over the last three days.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It’s vital to leave your home secure whenever you leave it. Getting into an "exit routine” can help ensure that you don’t forget obvious, important things, like not leaving your valuables near windows, or no lights on if it will be dark before you get home.

‘Try to get into the habit of following your own course of action when you lock up your home. This will ensure that you don’t forget anything.

‘Here’s what we recommend you do before you go out:

close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes double-lock any door make sure that any valuables are out of sight keep handbags away from the letterbox or cat flap and hide all keys including car keys, as a thief could hook keys or valuables through even a small opening never leave car documents or ID in obvious places such as kitchens or hallways in the evening, shut the curtains and leave lights on if you’re out all day, then it’s advisable to use a timer device to automatically turn lights and a radio on at night set your burglar alarm make sure the side gate is locked lock your shed or garage lock your bike inside a secure shed or garage, to a robust fitting bolted to the ground or wall, like a ground anchor

‘Here are five tips to help you keep your home and belongings stay safe while you’re away:

if you’re off on holiday and wish to post anything on social media, make sure your posts aren’t public and that they’re only seen by your friends leave lights and a radio on a timer to make the property appear occupied get a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property or join a neighbourhood or resident watch scheme consider asking your neighbours to close curtains after dark and to park on your drive remember to cancel newspaper and milk deliveries’

Hampshire police has been contacted for more details.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron