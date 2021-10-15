Sir David Amess was attacked while attending a surgery in his Southend West constituency, according to reports.

Sky News reports he was at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea when he stabbed.

Essex Police have now said that he has died.

In a statement the force said: ‘A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

‘We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October).

‘We attended and found a man injured.

Sir David Amess who has been stabbed several times at a surgery in his constituency. Picture: Chris McAndrew/PA Wire

‘He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.’

The force continued: ‘A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.

‘He is currently in custody.

‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.’

Sir David had been an MP since 1983 first for Basildon and then from 1997 for Southend West.

A spokesman for his office in Westminster said: ‘The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is. We are still waiting.’

The Jo Cox Foundation tweeted: ‘The Jo Cox Foundation is horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP.

‘We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time.’

More to follow.

