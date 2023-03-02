The Crown Prosecution Service said the aristocrat and her partner were also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. An infant's remains were found on Wednesday after a major two-day search operation in Sussex.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were arrested on Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after avoiding the attention of police for several weeks.

A vigil being held at St Mary Magdalen Church, Coldean, East Sussex, near to where remains have been found in the search for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. The pair were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after being stopped without the baby in Brighton on Monday following several weeks of avoiding the police. Pic Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said it is ‘too early’ to provide a specific date of death, adding that the infant had been dead for ‘several weeks’. The pair are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Barry Hughes, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: ‘The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Constance Marten and Mark Gordon with gross negligence manslaughter.

‘Constance Marten, aged 35, and Mark Gordon, aged 48, have also been charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

‘These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.

Tributes are left on Golf Drive in Brighton, East Sussex, near to where remains have been found in the search for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. The pair were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after being stopped without the baby in Brighton on Monday following several weeks of avoiding the police. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. Pic Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.’

The Met said a post-mortem examination would take place on Friday.