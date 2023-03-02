The Fareham and Gosport High Harm team carried out a search in Valentine Close on Wednesday at around 1.20pm where they found packets of cannabis and a Fairy washing detergent box filled with cannabis, as well as some suspected cocaine, and £1,950 in cash.

READ NOW: City centre brawl update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of cocaine. He has been bailed until June 1 while the investigation continues.

Police storm address in Valentine Close Fareham. Pic Hants police

‘This forms part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related harm and supply across Fareham and Gosport. Our activity wouldn’t be possible without the intelligence-gathering process that sits behind it, and much of this is driven by the information we receive from the public,’ the police team posted on Facebook.

‘So, our plea to you is to please keep reporting information to us about drugs supply and suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood. You won’t always see an immediate police deployment, but your information will still be looked at and will form part of the wider intelligence picture that we are pulling together.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report information by calling 101 or by submitting it via our website here: orlo.uk/YwUrR

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.