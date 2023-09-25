Convicted county lines drug dealer has prison sentence extended after failing to pay back money made from illegal operations
and live on Freeview channel 276
On January 21, 2022, four people were sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court in relation to the drugs network operating between Croydon and Havant and Waterlooville, known as the 'God' line.Aubin Hutchinson, 42, of Rigby Close, Croydon, Calvin Hutchinson, 37, of Rigby Close, Croydon, Shelesha Collins, 28, of Scarbrook Road, Croydon, and Gavin Griffiths, 45, of Derwent Road, Greater London, were previously found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Aubin and Calvin Hutchinson were also convicted of possession of criminal property.Aubin was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison, Calvin was jailed for 12-and-a-half years and Gavin was handed a four-and-a-half year prison sentence. Shelesha was given a two-year suspended prison sentence.At a confiscation hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 16 2023, it was decided Aubin had made a total of £619,732.65 from his criminal conduct and the court ruled he was able to pay back £380,114.40 from his current assets, including his home in Croydon.At a hearing on September 1, 2023, it was discovered Aubin had only paid back about £70,000 including a Green Lamborghini Spyder Gallardo which was sold at auction for more than £50,000 and more than £18,000 in cash which was seized by officers when Aubin was arrested.As a result of not paying back the full amount available, a further sentence of 895 days was added to his time left to serve in prison. Now an enforcement receiver will be assigned to sell the house on his behalf to make sure the full amount owed is repaid.Different agencies, including the police, receive a proportion of the funds recovered from criminal activity and use this to support vulnerable people, helping them turn away from drug use.Detective Superintendent Nick Plummer, Head of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "The outcome of this hearing demonstrates how we will continue to pursue drug dealers for the assets they obtain as a result of their criminal activity. Drug dealing usually involving the exploitation of the young and vulnerable and causes harm across our communities.”