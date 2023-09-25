On January 21, 2022, four people were sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court in relation to the drugs network operating between Croydon and Havant and Waterlooville, known as the 'God' line.Aubin Hutchinson, 42, of Rigby Close, Croydon, Calvin Hutchinson, 37, of Rigby Close, Croydon, Shelesha Collins, 28, of Scarbrook Road, Croydon, and Gavin Griffiths, 45, of Derwent Road, Greater London, were previously found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.