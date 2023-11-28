A convicted Portsmouth double murderer could soon be walking the streets again after being given a parole date.

Allan Grimson, dubbed the Frankenstein Killer for his unfortunate ugly likeness to the monster, has a parole hearing in February after serving 22 years behind bars for the murders of two young men in the 1990s.

It means psychopath Grimson, a disgraced former Royal Navy sailor, could then be released in weeks.

Allan Grimson. Pic: Solent News and Phot Agency

Grimson is currently serving time for the murders of sailor Nicholas Wright from Aylestone and Berkshire barman Sion Jenkins. He initially denied being responsible, but later admitted his crimes and was jailed in 2001 for the two murders.

During his trial, it emerged how Grimson met Nicholas during a navy firefighting course in 1997. Within weeks, he was lured to the killer’s flat in Portsmouth and murdered. It was a year later when Sion Jenkins met Grimson in Southsea before he was raped and murdered at the flat too.