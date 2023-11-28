Devastated mum pays tribute to “kind” Leigh Park daughter who died sparking Portsmouth murder probe
Leigh Park mother-of-one Jamie Smith, 23, was found with serious injuries by tower block Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, close to Portsmouth city centre, around 4am last Thursday before later dying of her injuries. A 24-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until the new year.
Jamie’s death has sparked an outpouring of emotion for the former Warblington School pupil who lived in Leigh Park since she was eight years old. “Amazing” mum Jamie leaves behind her four-year-old daughter Autumn.
Jamie’s mum Julie Stephenson, speaking to The News, revealed the heartbreak of losing her daughter while praising the Leigh Park community for rallying around during her darkest hour. “Jamie was a very kind person who would sacrifice herself and put others first,” Julie, who lives in Petersfield, said.
“Jamie is too good to be good here…she couldn’t do enough for people. She was so emotional and would cry at the smallest of things and would take things a lot harder than most others. She was very sensitive and very brave and would not show others of any problems she had and would still help people out.
“She was an amazing mum who loved Autumn and Autumn loved her. They had a very close bond. Autumn has a lot of Jamie’s traits.”
Speaking of Jamie’s interests, Julie said: “She loved to go to the beach barefooted or sit in the rain and get wet because she enjoyed it and loved being outside…she was like that from a kid. In the summer she would love being outdoors and would get an amazing tan. Jamie also had a thing for memory boxes…where she said how much she loved everybody and how much she loved Autumn.”
Paying tribute to the Leigh Park community, Julie added: “The support has been overwhelming. Most people in Leigh Park knew Jamie because she lived there most of her life. Everyone knows how close people there are and they’ve done her proud, they’ve all come together and are supporting Autumn.”
A fundraiser on Go Fund Me has smashed its original £5,000 target and has now collected £7,000 of the new £15,000 target. To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/hy9as-jamie-smith