Convicted terrorist from Portsmouth is jailed again for not telling police about a phone number

Moses Idris, formerly known as Tuhin Shahensha, of Hudson Road, Portsmouth pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 4 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court with one count of failing, without reasonable excuse, to notify police of relevant contact details, contrary to section 54 (1) (a) of the Counter Terrorism Act 2008. It comes after an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

He failed to notify police of a phone number in contravention of the conditions of the order.

The 35-year-old had previously been convicted in November 2015 of two counts of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and had been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment with a notification requirement in place for 15 years.

Idris had previous allowed his bank accounts to be used to enable young men to travel and fight in Syria. He and his brother Isaac Idris were both convicted. Their brother Ifthekar Jaman, 23, died in December 2013 after travelling to Syria to fight with Isis in May that year.

Today Moses Idris was sentenced at the Old Bailey to two years and six months’ imprisonment.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: ‘Convicted terrorist offenders often have strict restrictions placed on them when they are released into the community as one of the means by which we can protect the public by managing any risk they may have of reoffending.

‘Counter Terrorism Policing will therefore always be thorough in ensuring compliance, and we will fully investigate any breaches, just as our detectives did on this occasion.

‘I should also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that you often hold the pieces of the jigsaw that help us deter and disrupt terrorism, so if you see or hear something suspicious, trust your instincts and act by reporting it to the police. We really want to hear from you.’

