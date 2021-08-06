Police presence at Portsmouth Naval Memorial in March 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Both Andrei-Ionut Balint, 23, and George-Cristinel Ciobanu, 30, were called to Woodland Street, Fratton, at 11.10pm on January 31 - when England was still in Covid-19 lockdown.

PC Aaron Vardy said he and a colleague found a ‘street party’ taking place, with five to six women running off when they arrived.

Both men were ‘drunk’ and ‘drinking alcohol,’ he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Both males were having an impromptu party in the street, whilst not wearing face masks or adhering to social distancing.

‘Neither males seemed to care about police attendance, and seemed to find the whole thing funny.’

Both men were away from their homes and 'partying with numerous people from different households' so were reported for summons.

Ciobanu, of Manchester Road, Fratton, and Balint, of Newcome Road, Fratton, were found guilty in their absence of participating in an outdoor gathering of two or more people.

Each was fined £1,760 with a £176 surcharge and £85 costs by a lone Hampshire magistrate sitting in closed court assessing the case on papers alone.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron