Cosham pair admit stealing Joop and Versace fragrances, Sharpie pens, Maglite and scooter
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Simon Marston, 47, of Foster Road, Buckland, admitted stealing a £1,099 bike from Portsmouth and Southsea station on March 5 last year.
He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and a 12-month conditional discharge was imposed.
Warren Snook, 27, of Soberton Road, Leigh Park, admitted assault by beating in Portsmouth on July 31.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 85 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Luke Fretwell, 32, of Brewers Lane, Gosport, admitted driving in Redlands Lane, Fareham, while banned on November 29 last year.
Magistrates imposed a 16-month community order with four-month curfew between 7pm-6am.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned from driving for 12 months.
Read More
Lee White, 40, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, admitted jointly stealing chocolate and coffee worth £148.70 from Sainsbury's on January 3 in Portsmouth.
He was fined £80 with £50 compensation to pay, with a £34 surcharge.
Tsz Chan, 29, of Vivash Road, Fratton, admitted drink-driving in Talbot Road, Southsea, on March 27 this year.
A breath test revealed she had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
She was fined £276 with a 12-month ban, £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Shaun Day, 33, of Broadmere Avenue, Leigh Park, admitted three charges of drug-driving in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on November 7 last year.
Magistrates imposed a £400 fine with 12-month ban.
He was caught with cannabis, cocaine and Benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown product - in his blood.
He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Bobby McElvenny, 23, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, admitted damaging garden furniture worth £525 and damaging a garden wall and fence in Bonchurch Road, Milton, on May 31.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 12 days' rehabilitation activities.
She must pay £400 compensation.
Tommy Hunt, 25, of Holbeach Close, Cosham, admitted stealing Joop aftershave, Versace aftershave, baby items, Sharpie pens and a Maglite torch worth £63.59 at Home Bargains in Ocean Retail Park on November 19 last year.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £22 surcharge and £40 costs.
Lacy Hunt, 28, of Holbeach Close, Cosham, admitted stealing a child’s scooter from Home Bargains in Ocean Retail Park on November 19, and received a 12-month conditional discharge.
She must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £40 costs.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.