Simon Marston, 47, of Foster Road, Buckland, admitted stealing a £1,099 bike from Portsmouth and Southsea station on March 5 last year.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and a 12-month conditional discharge was imposed.

Warren Snook, 27, of Soberton Road, Leigh Park, admitted assault by beating in Portsmouth on July 31.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 85 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Fretwell, 32, of Brewers Lane, Gosport, admitted driving in Redlands Lane, Fareham, while banned on November 29 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 16-month community order with four-month curfew between 7pm-6am.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Lee White, 40, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, admitted jointly stealing chocolate and coffee worth £148.70 from Sainsbury's on January 3 in Portsmouth.

He was fined £80 with £50 compensation to pay, with a £34 surcharge.

Tsz Chan, 29, of Vivash Road, Fratton, admitted drink-driving in Talbot Road, Southsea, on March 27 this year.

A breath test revealed she had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

She was fined £276 with a 12-month ban, £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Day, 33, of Broadmere Avenue, Leigh Park, admitted three charges of drug-driving in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on November 7 last year.

Magistrates imposed a £400 fine with 12-month ban.

He was caught with cannabis, cocaine and Benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown product - in his blood.

He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bobby McElvenny, 23, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, admitted damaging garden furniture worth £525 and damaging a garden wall and fence in Bonchurch Road, Milton, on May 31.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 12 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £400 compensation.

Tommy Hunt, 25, of Holbeach Close, Cosham, admitted stealing Joop aftershave, Versace aftershave, baby items, Sharpie pens and a Maglite torch worth £63.59 at Home Bargains in Ocean Retail Park on November 19 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £22 surcharge and £40 costs.

Lacy Hunt, 28, of Holbeach Close, Cosham, admitted stealing a child’s scooter from Home Bargains in Ocean Retail Park on November 19, and received a 12-month conditional discharge.

She must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

