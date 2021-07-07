Cosham police arrest Portsmouth girl, 17, on suspicion of abusive behaviour as officers investigate fires
POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of using abusive language and threatening behaviour as officers investigated a series of rubbish fires in Cosham.
Officers attended a fire on a roundabout on Northern Road at around 1.30am last Friday, when they discovered two young girls on a nearby footbridge.
One of the girls tried to run away from the officers and ‘became abusive when they tried to speak to her’, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.
The spokeswoman said: ‘The girl, a 17-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
‘She was later released from custody with no further action being taken against her.’
The fire on the roundabout was the second blaze reported in the area within the space of an hour, with six appliances from Cosham, Southsea, and Portchester fire stations called to a small rubbish fire on the roof of Kings Carpets in Northern Road, Cosham, at 1.04am.
Firefighters from Cosham fire station spotted a pair of young women at the scene of the fire – and then discovered the same pair next to another rubbish fire on the roundabout outside their fire station in Wayte Street just over 30 minutes later.