Cosham stabbing update: Three Portsmouth teenagers given court date following 16-year-old's-stabbing

Three Portsmouth teenagers are due in court next week following the brutal attack on a 16-year-old boy.
By Joe Williams
Published 26th Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 18:01 GMT
Three teenagers have been remanded on conditional bail and are due in court next week following the stabbing of a 16-year-old.

Police investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Cosham on Thursday, March 21 have advised that three teenagers have been placed on conditional bail ahead of their court appearance relating to the horrific incident in which another teenager was treated for stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh.

The boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17 all from Portsmouth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court at the weekend and have been bailed until April 2.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "They have all been remanded on conditional bail and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 2."

