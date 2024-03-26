Cosham stabbing update: Three Portsmouth teenagers given court date following 16-year-old's-stabbing
Police investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Cosham on Thursday, March 21 have advised that three teenagers have been placed on conditional bail ahead of their court appearance relating to the horrific incident in which another teenager was treated for stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh.
The boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17 all from Portsmouth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court at the weekend and have been bailed until April 2.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "They have all been remanded on conditional bail and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 2."