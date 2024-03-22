Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have cordoned off Cosham McDonald's as they investigate a serious incident. Pic: Stu Vaizey

The 16-year-old was knifed in the arm, stomach and thigh just before 7pm on Thursday in Portsmouth Road, sparking a large police response to the area as a crime scene was set up and the area locked down. Officers were then seen frantically carrying out searches in the area.

Today police have said the victim remains in hospital with his condition described as stable. Three teenage boys in the area, two aged 16 and one aged 17 all from Portsmouth, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The attack reportedly happened when the boy and his friend were returning home from a sports match - with the victim’s mate praised for putting himself in harm's way. “(The attack was) totally unprovoked…they were just coming home from a game,” the mum of the victim’s friend said on The News’ social media post. “My son was amazing and tried his best to save his friend from this total life changing moment.”

She added: “Keeping my son’s friend and parents in prayers today.”

Members of the community were left horrified by the attack and praised the boy for trying to help, while wishing their best to the injured teenager. One reader wrote: “I hope your son gets the right support from this horrific encounter that occurred. No one should ever witness a stabbing let alone a child. My thoughts go out to the victim's family for a speedy recovery. And also to your son for his selfless service to his friend.”

Another said: “So sad. I hope your son's friend is going to be ok after all this. No one deserves to have something like this happen to them. It’s disgusting behaviour. And destroys so many lives.”

A third person posted: “Well done to your boy for trying to help him, hope the young lad pulls through.”