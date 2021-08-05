Cosham woman released after fatal Winston Churchill Avenue crash involving pedestrian
A WOMAN has been released with no further action after a fatal hit-and-run crash.
A Southsea woman, 55, died on Tuesday night after being hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa at 9.32pm in Winston Churchill Avenue, near the junction with Somers Road, Portsmouth.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Cosham on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving, dangerous driving and two offences of drug-driving.
He has been released under investigation.
A second person arrested, a 36-year-old woman from Cosham, has been told she faces no further action.
She was initially arrested on causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving and dangerous driving.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘She has been released with no further action to be taken against her.’
As reported, flowers have been left at the scene of the fatal crash.
Members of the nearby community have told of their shock at the woman’s death.
Mekala Ravi, who works in the KS General Store, rushed to her aid. ‘I was so scared,’ she said.