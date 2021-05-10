Counting begins as Hampshire residents elect new police and crime commissioner

On May 6, people across the county headed to the polls to cast their vote for the role of police and crime commissioner – a political position that works to maintain an efficient and effective police force, holding the Chief Constable to account for the constabulary’s performance.

Portsmouth’s Donna Jones, former city council leader, is standing for the Conservative Party.

Counting begins at Southampton Guildhall for the police and crime commissioner election. Picture: David George

Also standing are Richard Murphy for the Liberal Democrats, Tony Bunday for the Labour Party, and Steve James-Bailey for Hampshire Independents.

The candidates will be heading to Southampton Guildhall for the final declaration.

Ms Jones said: ‘Last Thursday's election not only made history in terms of the largest number of people standing for election on one day in the UK in a generation, but it was an historic day for the Conservative Party.

‘More Conservative councillors were elected than any other party across Hampshire, and in places like Havant the Conservatives won every seat. The success across the country is encouraging and I'm hopeful the result will be repeated today in the police and crime commissioner elections.

‘It's a big job and there is a lot that needs doing to make all our communities safer. I'm up for the challenge and if I'm successful I will be delivering on my promises to recruit 600 more police officers and increase the visibility of the police.’

The final vote declaration is due at around 3pm today.

