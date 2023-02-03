County lines drug dealer pleads guilty in Portsmouth court after Zombie Knife and thousands in cash seized
A DEALER in charge of a county line drug smuggling operation has pleaded guilty in a Portsmouth court.
Mustafa Mohamed, 20, was in control of the ‘Tom’ drugs line. It operated between August 2022 and January this year – distributing Class A drugs.
Mohamed, of Halstow Road, Brent, was charged on Wednesday with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and possessing criminal property.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said an investigation was undertaken by the serious and organised crime unit. They were supported from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi team – specialising with County Lines drugs supply.
The line was operating between London and Farnborough. A police statement said: ‘After his arrest on February 1, police searched his home where they found a Zombie Knife and £6,600 cash.
‘Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates Court, he admitted all of the offences, and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 3 for sentencing.’