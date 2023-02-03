News you can trust since 1877
County lines drug dealer pleads guilty in Portsmouth court after Zombie Knife and thousands in cash seized

A DEALER in charge of a county line drug smuggling operation has pleaded guilty in a Portsmouth court.

By Freddie Webb
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:21pm

Mustafa Mohamed, 20, was in control of the ‘Tom’ drugs line. It operated between August 2022 and January this year – distributing Class A drugs.

Mohamed, of Halstow Road, Brent, was charged on Wednesday with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and possessing criminal property.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said an investigation was undertaken by the serious and organised crime unit. They were supported from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi team – specialising with County Lines drugs supply.

The line was operating between London and Farnborough. A police statement said: ‘After his arrest on February 1, police searched his home where they found a Zombie Knife and £6,600 cash.

‘Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates Court, he admitted all of the offences, and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 3 for sentencing.’