Mustafa Mohamed, 20, was in control of the ‘Tom’ drugs line. It operated between August 2022 and January this year – distributing Class A drugs.

Mohamed, of Halstow Road, Brent, was charged on Wednesday with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and possessing criminal property.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said an investigation was undertaken by the serious and organised crime unit. They were supported from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi team – specialising with County Lines drugs supply.

The line was operating between London and Farnborough. A police statement said: ‘After his arrest on February 1, police searched his home where they found a Zombie Knife and £6,600 cash.