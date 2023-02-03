Hampshire police appeal for information after trolley set ablaze in Cosham underpass arson
ARSONISTS set a shopping trolley ablaze in a Cosham underpass with police and firefighters attending the scene.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers PC Collins and PCSO Sarahs attended the scene of the fire on Southampton Road on Wednesday, February 1 at 4pm.
Police are pursuing an investigation into the incident in which kindling was used to the trolley and recovered a number of items from the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesman said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called to a fire on Southampton Road yesterday afternoon after smoke was spotted coming from an underpass.
‘The crew were alerted shortly after 3.30pm and on arrival found rubbish alight in a shopping trolley. Buckets of water were used to stop the blaze before police were informed as the fire is believed to have been set deliberately.’
Those who wish to provide information can contact police quoting the reference number 44230043502.