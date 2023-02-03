Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers PC Collins and PCSO Sarahs attended the scene of the fire on Southampton Road on Wednesday, February 1 at 4pm.

Police are pursuing an investigation into the incident in which kindling was used to the trolley and recovered a number of items from the scene.

Fire services were called to the scene off Southampton Road on Wednesday, February 1.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesman said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called to a fire on Southampton Road yesterday afternoon after smoke was spotted coming from an underpass.

‘The crew were alerted shortly after 3.30pm and on arrival found rubbish alight in a shopping trolley. Buckets of water were used to stop the blaze before police were informed as the fire is believed to have been set deliberately.’