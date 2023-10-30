Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southsea fraudster Richard Dexter, 40, was jailed in February 2022 for four and a half years after conning the Dubai-based businesswoman.

Portsmouth Crown Court previously heard during the trial in 2022 that Dexter told the woman he had a “significant business” with him boasting of owning a hot air balloon, private jet and expensive cars.

Pictured: Richard Dexter. Pic: Solent News & Photo Agency

Dexter, of Highland Terrace, managed to persuade the woman to part with her money leaving the victim in financial strife and having a “profound impact” on her both physically and mentally. The trial heard how the woman parted with her cash when she was ill in hospital. He had persuaded the victim to part with cash for a patent catalogue which was described as "complete fabrication".

Dexter previously admitted seven counts of fraud and was convicted of perverting the course of justice before he was jailed.

At a Proceeds of Crime hearing in April 2022 Dexter said he was appealing the conviction and it was going through the legal track. Now the Court of Appeal has confirmed a hearing took place last week to decide if permission will be granted to allow an appeal of the conviction. The hearing was adjourned to a later date.

During the sentence hearing, judge Timothy Mousley KC had said there was “no sign of genuine remorse” from Dexter, adding: “The impact on (the victim) has been profound. What you did to her has affected her mental health.

“It is quite clear you never spared a thought for her. You knew about her health problems and one of the most revealing things about your character is that you continued to take money from her.”

Dexter had also claimed at the sentence hearing he had £200,000 worth of cryptocurrency Bitcoin he could use to pay back his victim, adding: “I couldn’t be more sorry. I don’t know how to explain it.”