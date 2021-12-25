Boris Johnson announced earlier this week that no further restrictions would be in place for December 25 and Boxing Day.

It means that only the Plan B restrictions, announced on December 12, will be in place for Christmas.

So here’s what you need to know about Covid rules for Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Full list of places you have to wear a face mask

From November 30, face masks were mandatory on public transport – including trains and buses.

Masks were also required in all shops, supermarkets, banks, post offices and hairdressers.

Police presence at Canoe Lake Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However from December 10, face masks are required in almost all indoor venues.

So this includes: cinemas, theatres, places of worship and gyms,

SEE ALSO: Here are the hotspots for Omicron cases in Hampshire so far

Do you need to wear them in pubs and restaurants?

Face masks will have to be worn in shops from November 30. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Despite Plan B being introduced you will still not have to wear face masks in hospitality settings – which includes pubs and restaurants.

This is because there are exceptions to wearing masks include when eating, drinking, exercising or singing.

What rules are changing on December 13?

From December 13, there is a return of the work from home guidance.

This means that if you can work from home, you should – the government has said.

Are the rules around close contacts of Covid changing?

From Tuesday, if you are double-jabbed and are identified as a contact of someone with Covid-19 in England you are being told to take daily lateral flow tests – instead of isolating.

What about Covid passports and international travel?

In the restrictions introduced on November 30 – travellers arriving in the UK have to self-isolation until they receive a negative result from a PCR test taken on the second day after they arrive.

The tests must be bought from the private sector, typically costing around £55.

Pre-departure lateral flow or PCR tests are also required before you set off for the UK – and must be taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure.

On December 8, the Prime Minister announced he will be introducing Plan B measures – and this means a partial introduction of vaccine passports.

Mandatory vaccine passports are being brought in for larger events and nightclubs, so that people can prove they are double-jabbed.

Venues include those indoors that are unseated with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue hosting more than 10,000 people.

A negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient proof.

The Covid passport measures comes into force from Wednesday, December 15.

What are the punishments for not following the rules?

Not wearing a mask on public transport or in shops could land you with a fine.

These will start at £200 but could rise as high as £6,400 for repeat offenders.

While if you are caught breaking the isolation rules after returning from international travel the fines start at £1,000.

But could rise to £10,000 for repeat offenders.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron