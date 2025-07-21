Crime-busting CCTV installed in Havant to help reduce anti-social behaviour

New CCTV cameras have been installed in Leigh Park and Havant as part of Havant Borough Council’s work to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

A mixture of static and deployable cameras have been installed at 12 sites across the borough, including in the Greywell Shopping Centre, Lidl and the library in Leigh Park, and the Tidworth Road car park.

The locations for the cameras were chosen based on ASB data, and the locations of the deployable cameras will be regularly reviewed to ensure they are targeted at the right areas.

Councillor Richard Brown, cabinet lead for planning and environment, said: “We know from our Residents’ Survey that feeling safe is hugely important to our residents, and we are committed to working with the police, traders and other partners to reduce crime and ASB.

“We want our borough to be a safe and welcoming place, and these CCTV cameras should not only act as a deterrent to ASB and crime but will also be a valuable investigative tool for the police.

“Using the deployable cameras in ASB hotspots alongside increased high visibility patrols and joint working with the police will enable us to focus our resources where they will make the most difference.”

District Commander for Havant, Chief Inspector Alex Charge said: “I am very happy about the installation of CCTV cameras in Leigh Park and Havant and how this will improve our ability to combat crime in the area.

“Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, along with our partners at Havant Borough Council, are committed to serving our communities and continuing to tackle anti-social behaviour in Leigh Park, and having this additional resource in place will be an excellent tool to help us do this.”