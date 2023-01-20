Officers are investigating the incident after thieves gained access to the property in Craneswater Avenue, Southsea. Police report the burglary happened between 4.30pm last Friday and 7.30am on Monday morning.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting enquiries at the address and in the local area. We would now like to hear from anyone who we haven’t yet spoken to who may have information to assist our enquiries.

The burglary took place in Craneswater Avenue, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Perhaps you live locally and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from the weekend in question? Or maybe you were in the area and witnessed suspicious activity?