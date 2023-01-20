Criminals break into Southsea house and steal power tools with police appealing for information
BURGLARS broke into a house in Portsmouth and stole several valuable power tools.
Officers are investigating the incident after thieves gained access to the property in Craneswater Avenue, Southsea. Police report the burglary happened between 4.30pm last Friday and 7.30am on Monday morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting enquiries at the address and in the local area. We would now like to hear from anyone who we haven’t yet spoken to who may have information to assist our enquiries.
‘Perhaps you live locally and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from the weekend in question? Or maybe you were in the area and witnessed suspicious activity?
‘Perhaps you were driving through and have dash cam footage that may help our investigation? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230019890.’ People can also submit a report on the police website.