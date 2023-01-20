As previously reported in The News, a man and woman were found dead in the council flat on Estella Road, Buckland, on November 2. Officers were first called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s at 10.40am. Later, officers on patrol came across a man in his 60s in Centaur Road who needed help, before he was taken back to the same flat. When police went in with him at 4.20pm they found the body of a woman in her 60s.

Police previously arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs before subsequently arresting a 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth for the same charge. Now a police spokeswoman, giving an update more than two months on from the second arrest, said: ‘The 53-year-old woman has been released from the investigation with no further action being taken against her. The 50-year-old woman remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

Police presence at Estella Road, Buckland, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The spokeswoman said in November: ‘We would like to reassure members of the public that we do not believe there to be any wider risk at the current time.’

One local previously said: ‘The (deceased couple) were the best neighbours I’ve ever had. They were good people. They had a lovely dog and we used to chat sometimes.

