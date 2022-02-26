Criminals punished at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court for falling foul of the law
CRIMINALS have been punished at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for falling foul of the law.
Lee Cattrall, 30, of Billy Copse Road, Havant, was convicted of having a bladed article on the Eastern Road in Portsmouth on October 28, 2020.
He was handed a community order including 10 rehabilitation days.
He must also pay a fine of £10, a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.
Michael Leaver, 37, of Kings Close, Rowlands Castle, was convicted of drug driving a BMW with a controlled drug in his system on January 13, 2021, in Emsworth.
He was banned from driving for a year.
Leaver was also told to pay a fine of £720 and costs of £500 and a surcharge of £72.
Michael Terry, 37, of Howe Road, Gosport, admitted failing to provide a breath specimen for officers when he was pulled over in Fareham on January 29, 2021.
He was banned from driving for 13 months.
Terry was also fined £450 and told to pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £45.
Kimberley Fisher, 35, of Middle Park Way, Havant, was convicted of breaching the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments with probation.
She was handed new and varied requirements by magistrates including having to complete 25 rehabilitation days.
Fisher also has to pay £60 costs.
SEE ALSO: Photographer guilty of sexual assault
Jack Lording, 27, of Upper Wharf, Fareham, breached a community order by failing to attend unpaid work between November and December last year.
Magistrates revoked the community order and instead imposed an electronic curfew from 7pm to 7am for a month.
He was also handed 15 rehabilitation days and told to pay costs of £60.