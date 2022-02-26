Lee Cattrall, 30, of Billy Copse Road, Havant, was convicted of having a bladed article on the Eastern Road in Portsmouth on October 28, 2020.

He was handed a community order including 10 rehabilitation days.

He must also pay a fine of £10, a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Michael Leaver, 37, of Kings Close, Rowlands Castle, was convicted of drug driving a BMW with a controlled drug in his system on January 13, 2021, in Emsworth.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Leaver was also told to pay a fine of £720 and costs of £500 and a surcharge of £72.

Michael Terry, 37, of Howe Road, Gosport, admitted failing to provide a breath specimen for officers when he was pulled over in Fareham on January 29, 2021.

He was banned from driving for 13 months.

Terry was also fined £450 and told to pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £45.

Kimberley Fisher, 35, of Middle Park Way, Havant, was convicted of breaching the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments with probation.

She was handed new and varied requirements by magistrates including having to complete 25 rehabilitation days.

Fisher also has to pay £60 costs.

Jack Lording, 27, of Upper Wharf, Fareham, breached a community order by failing to attend unpaid work between November and December last year.

Magistrates revoked the community order and instead imposed an electronic curfew from 7pm to 7am for a month.

He was also handed 15 rehabilitation days and told to pay costs of £60.

