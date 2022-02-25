Police say it took place at 6.15pm on February 11.

The woman, in her 40s, was walking along the alleyway leading to the woods, from Ramsdale Avenue.

She was assaulted and suffered bruising and swelling to her head.

Police are appealing to the public for more information after a woman in her 40s was assaulted in Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened, or has information that may assist our enquiries.

‘We’re particularly keen to hear from a woman the victim engaged with shortly before the assault.

‘The woman spoke to the victim about her dog, who had slipped its collar.

‘She is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, around 40 years old, of average build, and spoke with an English accent.

‘She was wearing a waist-length dark puffer coat with lined padding which was done up to the top, covering the bottom of her face.

‘She was also wearing dark trousers and a dark bobble hat with a pom pom.

‘If you saw this person on the night, know who this person might be or if it was you, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220060428.

People can also fill in an online form here.

