Croydon sex pest Benn Giblin found guilty of sexual assault on woman in Portsmouth

A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman following a trial.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
Sex pest Benn Giblin, 46, of Hurst Way, South Croydon, was unanimously found guilty by jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning of sexual assault.

The offence happened in Southsea on October 22 last year and involved an adult woman. Gibling was granted unconditional bail with a pre-sentence report ordered ahead of his sentencing date on December 8.