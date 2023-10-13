Croydon sex pest Benn Giblin found guilty of sexual assault on woman in Portsmouth
A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman following a trial.
Sex pest Benn Giblin, 46, of Hurst Way, South Croydon, was unanimously found guilty by jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning of sexual assault.
The offence happened in Southsea on October 22 last year and involved an adult woman. Gibling was granted unconditional bail with a pre-sentence report ordered ahead of his sentencing date on December 8.