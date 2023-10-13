Suspected block of cocaine found in vehicle as Gosport man charged and another arrested
Late in the evening on 11 October, officers stopped a vehicle in Rowner Close before its occupants were searched. A block of suspected cocaine was then seized by police.
Following enquiries, Turhan Arda, 51, of Rowner Close, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning. At the hearing, he was bailed with conditions by magistrates to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 13 November.
A 61-year-old man, who was arrested as part of enquiries on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, has been bailed with conditions until 11 January.