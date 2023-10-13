Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Late in the evening on 11 October, officers stopped a vehicle in Rowner Close before its occupants were searched. A block of suspected cocaine was then seized by police.

Following enquiries, Turhan Arda, 51, of Rowner Close, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning. At the hearing, he was bailed with conditions by magistrates to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 13 November.