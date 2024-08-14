Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in Portsdown Hill crash as two teenagers arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old cyclist was seriously injured following a crash on Portsdown Hill yesterday evening - with two teenagers arrested over dangerous driving.

Emergency crews on Portsdown Hill Road after the crash on 13 August | Stuart Vaizey

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.44pm to the crash on Portsdown Hill Road at the junction with Portchester Lane and Skew Road which involved a silver Honda Jazz and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 16-year-old male from Portsmouth, has suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, police said.

An 18-year-old male from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving. A 17-year-old male from Lee-on-the-Solent has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both remain in custody.

“As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle travelling along Portsdown Hill Road – we believe in a westbound direction,” a police spokesperson said.

“We would also like to speak to any witnesses to the collision and anyone with relevant dash cam footage. If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 44240347160.”

You can also make a report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.