A man in his 70s has sustained potentially life threatening injuries after coming off his bike in East Meon.

Police were called at 12.50pm this afternoon (Sunday, May 11) after a cyclist – a man aged in his 70s – came off his bike in Oxenbourne Lane, near to the Harvesting Lane junction.

As a result, he suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

The police have launched an appeal and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or perhaps was driving through the area at this time and captured anything on Dash Cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250204715.