The man in his 60s was pronounced dead following the collision at roughly 10.15am yesterday morning.

He was riding along Main Road, Isle of Wight, where he collided with a Land Rover Freelander near the New Barn Lane junction.

The cyclist, in his 60s, was pronounced dead after being hit by a Land Rover Freelander. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police said formal identification proceedings are ongoing.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Following the collision, road closures were put in place however these have now been lifted.