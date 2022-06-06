The man in his 60s was pronounced dead following the collision at roughly 10.15am yesterday morning.
He was riding along Main Road, Isle of Wight, where he collided with a Land Rover Freelander near the New Barn Lane junction.
His next of kin have been informed.
Police said formal identification proceedings are ongoing.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Following the collision, road closures were put in place however these have now been lifted.
‘We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it to contact police on 101, quoting 44220221925.’