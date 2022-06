Alesha disappeared at about 7pm on Friday, and was last seen in the Shanklin area.

Hampshire Constabulary shared a statement that she had been located at midnight.

Alesha, 12, from the Isle of Wight, disappeared on Friday, but has now been located. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The statement said: ‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals for missing Alesha from the Isle of Wight.

‘We can confirm she has now been located.’