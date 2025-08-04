Elderly cyclist, aged in his 90s, injured after colliding with a car in Fareham

A cyclist aged in his 90s has been left injured following a collision in Fareham.

The man was hit by a car in Broadcut on Saturday afternoon (August 2). Police have launched an investigation as the driver did not stop at the scene.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fail to stop collision in Fareham At about 12.50pm on Saturday, August 2, there was a collision on Broadcut involving a pedestrian and a car.

The cyclist, a man in his 90s, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car did not stop at the scene. If anyone has any information about this incident, or information about the identity of the driver, please call 101 quoting reference.”

