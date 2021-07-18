Cyclist is 'seriously' hurt in crash on Stubbington Avenue in Portsmouth

Police and paramedics have been scrambled to Stubbington Avenue following the incident earlier this afternoon.

It’s understood the cyclist was hit by a red Peugeot 3008 Allure travelling along the road and is due to be taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Photos from the scene show the Peugeot with a cracked windscreen and police and paramedics blocking the road.

Police and paramedics pictured at the scene of the crash in Stubbington Avenue.

A police officer at the scene of the crash told The News: ‘It’s an incident involving a cyclist and a car. The cyclist is a middle-aged man. He’s in the ambulance at the moment with serious injuries.’

Updates to follow.

A vehicle with a cracked windscreen following the crash in Stubbington Avenue