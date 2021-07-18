Cyclist is 'seriously' hurt in crash on Stubbington Avenue in Portsmouth
A CYCLIST has been ‘seriously injured’ following a crash in North End, police have said.
Police and paramedics have been scrambled to Stubbington Avenue following the incident earlier this afternoon.
It’s understood the cyclist was hit by a red Peugeot 3008 Allure travelling along the road and is due to be taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
Photos from the scene show the Peugeot with a cracked windscreen and police and paramedics blocking the road.
A police officer at the scene of the crash told The News: ‘It’s an incident involving a cyclist and a car. The cyclist is a middle-aged man. He’s in the ambulance at the moment with serious injuries.’
Updates to follow.