Cyclist is 'seriously' hurt in crash on Stubbington Avenue in Portsmouth

A CYCLIST has been ‘seriously injured’ following a crash in North End, police have said.

By Tom Cotterill and Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:46 pm

Police and paramedics have been scrambled to Stubbington Avenue following the incident earlier this afternoon.

It’s understood the cyclist was hit by a red Peugeot 3008 Allure travelling along the road and is due to be taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Photos from the scene show the Peugeot with a cracked windscreen and police and paramedics blocking the road.

Police and paramedics pictured at the scene of the crash in Stubbington Avenue.
A police officer at the scene of the crash told The News: ‘It’s an incident involving a cyclist and a car. The cyclist is a middle-aged man. He’s in the ambulance at the moment with serious injuries.’

Updates to follow.

A vehicle with a cracked windscreen following the crash in Stubbington Avenue

