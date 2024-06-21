Cyclist, 20, rushed to hospital after being struck by hit and run car in Horndean

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Jun 2024, 11:42 BST
A cyclist was rushed to hospital after being struck by a hit and run car yesterday evening.

Police were called at about 10.45pm on Thursday to a report of a collision at the junction of Catherington Lane and Merchistoun Road in Horndean involving the cyclist and an unknown silver car.

A police spokesperson said: “The driver of the car did not remain at the scene. The cyclist, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville, suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with information about the car that left the scene. If you have any information or relevant dash cam footage, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240260665.”

You can also report online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

