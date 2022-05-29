Cyclist 'seriously injured' in multi-vehicle crash on major Southsea road

The man, who is in his 60s, was injured in a collision involving two cars.

It happened on Albert Road, Southsea, yesterday morning.

The crash happened in Albert Road, Southsea

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 9.35am yesterday (28 May) to the junction of Albert Road and Waverley Road following a collision involving a cyclist and two cars.

‘The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.’

