The assault happened outside a pub in Westbrook Walk, Alton, between 7.50pm and 8pm on Saturday, April 16.

Police have now launched an appeal to find a person they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A force spokesman said: ‘A man assaulted another man in his 40s by punching him in the head, rendering him unconscious for a few minutes and leaving him with cuts on his head and facial bruising.

‘Since the incident was reported to us officers have been following up enquiries and we now turn to you for help.’

An image of the man has now been released and can be viewed in this article.

He has also been described as:

- Aged 25 to 35

-5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall

-White

-Stocky build

-Short hair, clipped around the back and sides and spiky on top

If you know who this man in this image is or have any information about this incident, please call police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220149719.