Cyclist suffers serious injuries after Portsmouth hit and run - driver later arrested for drug and drink driving
The man, in his 60s, was cycling on London Road when there was a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf at around 11.51am on Tuesday, October 14. The driver then fled on foot but was located by police officers shortly afterwards on Kirby Road.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving.
Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are issuing an appeal for information about a serious collision in Portsmouth today.
“This involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a cyclist. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed temporarily while emergency services worked at the scene but this has since been reopened.
“If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any relevant pieces of dash cam or CCTV footage, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference 44250465445.”
The arrested driver remains in custody at this time.